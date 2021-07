SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police reported an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening that left one woman hospitalized.

Police said that officers responded to the 8000 block of Gosport Lane for a “confrontation” with the woman, where one officer discharged a firearm.

Police said that no officers were injured. The woman is currently still hospitalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.