Woman found dead inside home after fire

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A house fire Sunday night in Leesburg left one woman dead, according to the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 8:30 p.m., with 911 callers reporting there may be a person trapped inside.

Credit: Loudoun County Fire and Rescue

Crews quickly searched the home and found the deceased woman on the first floor and extinguished the fire. The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Loudoun Fire reminds residents these kinds of tragedies are preventable.

“People that use smoking materials, whether it’s cigarettes, cigars, or anything of that nature, place those cigarettes in a metal or ceramic container that contains sand or water. Remember that potting soil and dirt and things of that nature are combustible and we’ve had many fires start by people doing that and putting it out. So we ask people to “put it out, all the way out” is our slogan,” said Fire Chief Keith Johnson.

The fire caused an estimated $184,800 in damages to the home. The victim’s name and cause of death have not yet been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.