Woman finds blades fixed to political signage

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities are advising the public to be cautious when removing political signage after a woman found razor blades attached to the bottom of the sign she was removing.
On Wednesday, an Arlington resident was removing political signage from the median of George Mason Drive between Yorktown Boulevard and Four Mile Run Drive according to the Arlington County Police Department. When she was later trying to separate the signage from the metal base, she was cut by razor blades that had been fixed to the bottom of the sign. She suffered minor injuries but didn’t need medical treatment.
So far, this is the only incident ACPD has reported but has asked the community to inspect political signage before removing it. If you find a sign that has been tampered with, call the ACPD Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
- FCPS students and employees will have Inauguration Day off
- Union members and others speak at rally against FSU layoffs
- Dry weather expected through the weekend
- Northern Virginia’s temps staying mild and above normal this weekend
- Man arrested after traveling over 200 miles to have illicit sexual conduct with a child
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App