Woman finds blades fixed to political signage

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities are advising the public to be cautious when removing political signage after a woman found razor blades attached to the bottom of the sign she was removing.

Courtesy: ACPD

On Wednesday, an Arlington resident was removing political signage from the median of George Mason Drive between Yorktown Boulevard and Four Mile Run Drive according to the Arlington County Police Department. When she was later trying to separate the signage from the metal base, she was cut by razor blades that had been fixed to the bottom of the sign. She suffered minor injuries but didn’t need medical treatment.

So far, this is the only incident ACPD has reported but has asked the community to inspect political signage before removing it. If you find a sign that has been tampered with, call the ACPD Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.