Woman dies in tractor-trailer accident in Fairfax County Video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 1:55 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near the 52 mile marker in Fairfax County. Police say a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder in the eastbound lanes on I-66 as the driver was asleep in the cab with no lights on. A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling east on the interstate ran into the back of the truck. The impact of the crash sparked a small fire within the cobalt, which the trooper was able to put out with a fire extinguisher.

The woman driving of the car died at the scene. State police are still working to notify her family. The truck's driver, a 35-year-old man from Iowa, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.