Woman dies in single-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Warren County, Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, it happened at 5:40 p.m. on Route 522, less than a mile south of Route 604.

Preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was driving north when her Ford Expedition when she ran off the roadway, crashed into a tree and the car caught fire. She died at the scene.

Police say her remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

The crash remains under investigation.