Woman dies as a result of her gunshot injuries by her husband

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman who was shot at a home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. on Sept. 10 died from her injuries Thursday, according to the Prince Wiliam County Police Department.

The investigation shows the woman, Mercedes Alcira Moore, 52, and her husband were involved in a domestic fight that escalated. Her husband is identified as Darin Carlyle Moore, 55. During the altercation, Moore shot his husband and then himself.

The incident is being classified as a homicide, according to PWC PD, with the death of the offender.