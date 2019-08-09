Woman dies after driving south in I-81 northbound lanes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal woman died after driving south on Interstate 81’s northbound lanes and crashing into another car.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver Patricia Murray, 66, was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center. The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Chris Nesselrodt of Broadway, Virginia, is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Thursday at 3:25 p.m. at the 299-mile marker.

Virginia State Police said they were alerted to Murray driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-66 at 3:19 p.m. While a trooper was responding, Murray got onto I-81 heading south in the northbound lanes. Murray then struck Nesselrodt head-on in the area of the Shenandoah/Frederick County line.

According to police, Nesselrodt had three other passengers, two of which are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.