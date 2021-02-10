Woman critically injured in Falls Church shooting

Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Falls Church.

Police said shortly after 5 a.m. they were investigating a shooting in a residence on the 3300 block of Wilkins Drive.

There is no threat to public safety, and all parties involved are with police, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

