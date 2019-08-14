Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after killing motorcyclist, DUI

Thomas is still being hospitalized for her injuries, which were serious but non-life threatening

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is facing additional charges after she hit and killed a motorcyclist, crossed the center median, and hit some trees on Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge on August 11.

Police report Katrina Thomas and the motorcycle driver were driving at speeds way above the speed limit before she hit him. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but died on scene. Thomas is still being hospitalized for her injuries, which were serious but non-life threatening.

Thomas was charged with driving under the influence the morning of the accident. On Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

“The DUI was charged initially because officers determined she was under the influence at that time,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok. “Involuntary manslaughter is usually a charge that we look at once we determine the totality of what occurred. We didn’t realize how fast the vehicle was going; we’ve now determined that it was at an excess of the posted speed limit, which showed a reckless endangerment of life.”

Perok says the police department consulted the commonwealth attorney’s office before charging Thomas.