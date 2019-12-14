Woman charged for assault and battery in Prince William County

Officials responded to the 4300 block of mountain view drive in Haymarket to investigate a trespasser

HAYMARKET, Va. (WDVM)– One woman is in custody after an assault and battery incident that took place early Thursday morning in Prince William County.

Officials responded to the 4300 block of Mountain View Drive in Haymarket to investigate a trespasser.

Residents of the home called the police when they asked the trespasser to leave their property. The trespasser allegedly refused to leave, and was taken into custody after resisting arrest by reportedly biting an officer.

The suspect, 35-year-old Dannelle Alexander was arrested and charged with assault and batter on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and destruction of property.