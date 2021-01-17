Woman asks for love stories, plans to give away old wedding rings after divorce

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When Christine Bonavita’s divorce was finalized a year ago, she was left with a decision: what to do with the very expensive rings she thought she’d wear every day for the rest of her life.

“Since that day, I started thinking, what am I going to do with these rings? I know there’s a lot of options,” said Bonavita.

Her friends had suggestions. Should she pawn them? Chuck them into the Atlantic Ocean?

After a year of thought, she decided to give them away.

“Nothing can bring me such happiness as giving them away,” Bonavita said.

She posted on Facebook and the Nextdoor app last week asking for couples to share their love stories with her. Hundreds of emails came pouring in from around the world.

“I was reading late last night, I won’t say how late, but I had a box of tissues next to me. Some of them are so heartfelt, so raw. What people have been through, it just gives me goosebumps.”

Bonavita said she would love to give it away to an LGBTQ couple, a minority couple, or first responders.

But she’s open to each and every love story and says she’ll know the winner when she reads it.

“I’m looking for a couple that can tell me their story. How did you get through this pandemic? Because if you got through this pandemic, you’re going to get through anything. And I want to hear that story.”

She’s accepting submissions until Feb. 1 and will spend the next two weeks reading each and every story.

Submissions must include your full legal name and a recent photo taken of the both of you within the last year. In 250 words or less, explain how you have or will overcome the past year’s obstacles with hope, love, faith, laughter and marry the one you love.

It’s open to anyone 18 and older, anywhere in the world.

If you want to share your story for a chance to win the rings, email Bonavita at Sharinghopeisdope@gmail.com.

The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day.