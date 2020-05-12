Woman arrested for malicious wounding in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM)– Prince William County police arrested a woman Sunday for malicious wounding.

19-year-old Imani Murray was charged after she allegedly cut a woman’s face with a pair of scissors.

Imani Murray, 19

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Port Potomac Avenue in Woodbridge. They found the victim, a 23-year-old woman.

Police say the victim and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation. The victim has reported severe injuries, as Murray reports minor injuries.

Murray is being held at the Prince William Manassas detention center without bond.