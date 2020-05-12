Woman arrested for malicious wounding in Woodbridge

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM)– Prince William County police arrested a woman Sunday for malicious wounding.

19-year-old Imani Murray was charged after she allegedly cut a woman’s face with a pair of scissors.

Imani Murray, 19

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Port Potomac Avenue in Woodbridge. They found the victim, a 23-year-old woman.

Police say the victim and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation. The victim has reported severe injuries, as Murray reports minor injuries.

Murray is being held at the Prince William Manassas detention center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories