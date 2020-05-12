Woman arrested for malicious wounding in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM)– Prince William County police arrested a woman Sunday for malicious wounding.
19-year-old Imani Murray was charged after she allegedly cut a woman’s face with a pair of scissors.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Port Potomac Avenue in Woodbridge. They found the victim, a 23-year-old woman.
Police say the victim and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation. The victim has reported severe injuries, as Murray reports minor injuries.
Murray is being held at the Prince William Manassas detention center without bond.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App