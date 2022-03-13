MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was arrested following an investigation into an assault.

Police said Annie Raien Montessi, 40-years-old, faces a charge of malicious wounding.

The incident occurred on 8090 Sudley Road in Manassas on Jan. 30.

During the investigation, it was revealed Montessi struck a 47-year-old woman in the head with a glass bottle.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital with injuries not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Montessi was later taken into custody on March 10.