Woman and infant dead after stabbing in Norfolk, person detained

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.
A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t share additional information in the case.
Check back for updates on this breaking news. WAVY’s Geena Arevalo will have the latest coming up at 4 p.m. on WAVY News 10. Follow Geena on Twitter for updates as they happen.
