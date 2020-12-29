Woman and infant dead after stabbing in Norfolk, person detained

Virginia

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Norfolk police investigate a double stabbing of a woman and infant on 6th Bay Street in Norfolk on Dec. 29, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk police investigate a double stabbing of a woman and infant on 6th Bay Street in Norfolk.

A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t share additional information in the case.

Norfolk police investigate a double stabbing of a woman and infant on 6th Bay Street in Norfolk.

Check back for updates on this breaking news. WAVY’s Geena Arevalo will have the latest coming up at 4 p.m. on WAVY News 10. Follow Geena on Twitter for updates as they happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories