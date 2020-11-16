With 41 finalized adoptions in Fairfax, the county continues to raise awareness

"We always want our kids to feel hope, and they do"

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– “A temporary home becomes a permanent family.” That’s the message Fairfax County is spreading to highlight Adoption Awareness Month.

November is nationally recognized as Adoption Awareness Month, a time to recognize children who can benefit from the support of loving families.

“We always want our kids to feel hope, and they do. I think they feel special, and we try to work with them to make that feel true,” Michelle Cover, Adoption Supervisor for Fairfax County said.

Cover works closely with children up to the age of 18. She said there is a stigma behind adoption that she hopes to see get broken. Myths like you have to be married, or that you have to live in your own home. Cover said they provide a lot of support to their foster parents.

One way of support is a post-adoption program that helps families through their adoption process. According to officials, between October 1 of 2019 to October 1 of 2020, there were 41 finalized adoptions in Fairfax County.

Resident’s can learn more about Fairfax County’s adoption program on their website.