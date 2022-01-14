Winter weather on the way again, Dominion Energy gearing up for potential outages

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Just as the snow finally started to melt after last week’s winter storm, the D.C. region is once again gearing up for winter weather to come our way, and crews are already gearing up and getting prepared.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of Virginians were left without power, with some left waiting for several days for the power to come back on.

Dominion Energy cited poor road conditions in rural areas for the delay in getting to customers and making repairs. This time around, the company says it has plans to help make sure crews can get where they need to go

“We are sending those patrols into those areas that were hardest hit last time. So that they can be there ready to go ready to assess any damages we might see,” said Peggy Fox, a spokesperson for Dominion.

When it comes to the reliability of the actual power infrastructure, like lines and poles, Fox says they’ve been making upgrades.

“We’re always working to harden the grid. That means when we replace poles, we will replace them with a stronger composite type of pole. We have restocked all of our supplies so that we’re ready to go,” said Fox.

As for more reliable communication with customers about outages and how long it’ll be before the power comes back on, Fox says the plan is to wait until Dominion has all of the information back from their crews on the ground before making estimates on when service might be restored.

Fox also confirmed Dominion has not been impacted by any major shortages of workers, and the holiday weekend should not have an impact on the availability of personnel.

If you do experience an outage as a Dominion Energy customer, the company asks you to report it at this link or by calling 866-366-4357.