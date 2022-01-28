Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Virginia

Montgomery Co. sees decrease in snowplow drivers this winter season

FAIRFAX, Va. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as snowfall is expected into the night.

The advisory started at 1 p.m. and will continue through Saturday morning.

The areas under the advisory include Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, Stafford, southern Fauquier, Culpeper, and Spotsylvania counties.

VDOT crews are on standby and ready to clear roads as the snow continues to fall throughout the evening.

“We do have crews on not only to treat the roads for snow and precipitation, but we also have specialized tree crews on to be able to go and quickly remove trees from the roadway if they come down,” said Ellen Kamilakis, Senior Public Affairs Officer, Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay off roads during the storm.