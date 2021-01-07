Winter warning signs of the spotted lanternfly

VIRGINIA (WDVM)–The Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office is informing the public about warning signs of the spotted lanternfly over the winter months.

According to the Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office, the lanternflies will lay egg masses any time during the fall on any still-standing objects. The egg masses appear as mud, or putty smear.

Residents are advised to smash the egg masses if they see them and report findings to the local cooperative extension’s office.