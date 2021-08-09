Winsome Sears kicks off her Virginia Lieutenant Governor election campaign

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Former Virginia Delegate and veterans of the United States Marines, and the Republican’s answer to the candidacy of Lieutenant Governor in Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election, Winsome Sears kicks off her election campaign on Monday.

As the running mate of GOP governor candidate Glen Youngkin, Winsome shares some similarities of her agenda with Youngkin. In Monday’s rally, she told her supporters that she believed the United States could offer equal opportunities to everyone.

“You know, most other nations in the world, people born into a class and confined by class. But in America, we can transcend all those barriers that are opposed by class, income, race, and religion,” Winsome said.

“Too often, the hard left divides us on race when we should be united by common aspiration that desires, for example, for our children to have a better life and the freedom to be what God created us to be,” she also said.

“By the way, let me be clear, God is color blind,” she added.

She continued to talk about her perspective on education, economies, and criminal justice reform.

“This is the greatest nation on earth and I am proud to call the United States and Virginia a home, and I am proud to call your next lieutenant governor of this great Commonwealth, thank you for coming and God bless America,” she said.

Gleen Youngkin and Winsome Sears, both Republicans, interacting with supporters (WDVM)

Despite the hot and humid weather outside, more than dozens of supporters showed up in this rally.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd, Youngkin and Sears will face off with Terry McAuliffe and Hala Ayala, both Democrat candidates.