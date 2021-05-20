Winchester’s water treatment plant earns top award

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester’s Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant earned a top award from the State of Virginia for producing top-quality drinking water.

The plant earned the gold award through the 2020 Virginia Optimization Program. In order to earn the award, the plant had to meet certain levels of turbidity or water cloudiness, at least 95% of the time when water tests were taken in 15 minute intervals. The award means that Winchester’s drinking water is high-quality and meets safety standards.

The plant previously earned the gold award in 2018 and earned the silver award in 2019 as well as from 2012 to 2017.

The Virginia Optimization Program analyzes 12 months of data to determine whether or not a treatment plant is eligible for an award.