Winchester’s Annual Oktoberfest is stirring up new things for 2019

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– Winchester’s annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday and this year it will be bigger and better than ever according to Dario Savarese, the special event coordinator.

Oktoberfest is a German Inspired beer and food festival, that will also feature live music, dancing, costume contests, and much more. This year they will be introducing new Austrian horses, free photo booths, and a stein holding contest.

Entertainment is free to all attendees, and guest that choose to purchase a ticket will receive free beer or wine.

All the proceeds will be given to the local SPCA.