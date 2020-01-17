Winchester woman’s death ruled a homicide, ex-husband arrested

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) The death of a Winchester woman found dead laying on a roadway last Saturday is officially being investigated as a homicide, the Frederick County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. This comes after an autopsy report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The victim, identified by the sheriff’s office as Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 30, was found at the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way around 2 a.m. on January 11. She was found with injuries and pronounced dead by EMS personnel, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified a suspect as Lemuel Lee Roberts, 31 of Winchester, Virginia. Later that Saturday afternoon, Lemuel was arrested on drug charges by the Frederick County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The next day, he was issued an arrest warrant for 1st degree murder.

Investigators determined Lemuel to be a suspect after numerous interviews, search warrants and evidence. According to investigators, Lemuel and Kaitlin were divorced and had two children together, but their living situation is unclear at this time.

He is being held in Virginia, awaiting extradition to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said they also found Lemuel’s vehicle burned a few miles away from his residence. The vehicle is being investigated in connection to the homicide, but it is being investigated separately by the Virginia State Fire Marshal.