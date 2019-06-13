Winchester woman sentenced for trafficking cocaine for Mexican drug cartel

Judith Wright partnered with members of the Mexican drug cartel CJNG, one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world, to sell cocaine in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A 38-year-old Winchester woman who trafficked cocaine for drug cartel members was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

According to U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, Judith Wright partnered with members of the Mexican drug cartel CJNG, one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world, to sell cocaine in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Wright drove a vehicle with a hidden compartment designed to conceal significant amounts of cocaine and was paid approximately $2,000 each time she made a trafficking trip from California to Virginia.

Wright will serve 84 months of federal incarceration.