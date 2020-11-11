Winchester veterans celebrate Veterans Day, with workarounds

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–The Winchester-Frederick County Veterans Council held a Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 21, the honorary day was celebrated differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To appropriately social distance, the council streamed the ceremony on Facebook and had a limited crowd in order to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Security just doesn’t happen. It demands effort, sacrifice…”, said retired Army Major Jerry Headley.

Participants listened to Key Note Speaker, Major Jerry Headley, and were recognized and thanked for their service.