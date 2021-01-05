Winchester to receive money from the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As part of the 38th phase of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program, the Winchester area will receive 9,468 dollars.

The money is appropriated by Congress and is granted to local jurisdictions based on the number of unemployed people in each area in comparison to the total number of unemployed people in all qualifying jurisdictions. Eligible agencies that can apply for the money include those who provide food, shelter, or utility assistance.

The deadline for applications is January 22nd. The application can be found on United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s website.

According to United Way, eligible agencies must meet the following criteria:

Be a 501(c)(3) non-profit or governmental agency.

2. Provide EFSP services at no charge.

3. Funding must supplement existing programs.

4. Non-profit organizations must be directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.

5. Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the Local Board.

6. Have a checking account.

7. Conduct an independent annual audit if receiving $50,000 or more in EFSP funds, conduct a financial review if receiving $25,000 to $49,999.

8. Have Federal Employer Tax ID and Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Identification numbers.

9. Already provide human services in the area in which funds are applied.

10. Operate without discrimination.

11. Involve homeless individuals, through employment or volunteer programs, in the provision of services, to the extent possible.