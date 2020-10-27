Winchester to hold Lights in the Park event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — In place of Winchester’s 2020 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, citizens will now be able to enjoy a new event called Lights in the Park.

The light show will take place at Jim Barnett Park and will be available seven days a week from 5 pm to 8:30 pm each night. The lights will be on display from November 23rd through December 20th. The show is free to the public.