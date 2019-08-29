Winchester thermal shelter looks to the future with possible permanent location

Board members say a permanent shelter was the dream of the late former executive director.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — After more than a decade of providing temporary shelter to the Winchester area’s homeless population, one Virginia non-profit is trying to find a permanent home for its many guests.

For 20 weeks out of the year, the WATTS organization welcomes those who have nowhere else to go. As the name implies, the shelter rotates between locations, with volunteers and visitors alike shifting from church to church, week by week.

Unlike other shelters in the area, WATTS doesn’t drug test those staying the night, making it a more accessible place to stay for those who struggle with substance issues.

“We are the last resort to being on the street,” said Greg Bowman, a board member and the chair of the WATTS expansion committee.

As the weather warms up, the shelter shuts down. But the warmer months can be just as difficult for those who are homeless as the colder ones, according to the organization’s interim executive director, Robyn Miller.

“The guests wrote us a beautiful letter at the end of last season explaining how summer in Virginia is difficult,” Miller said. “Especially after that year where we had had a lot of rain. They were always wet, there were a lot of bugs, it would reach 90 many days. And it’s also not safe.”

Now, the organization is considering establishing a permanent location for the shelter to operate year-round, meeting the vision of the former executive director who passed away in July, Marion Schottlekorb.

“She loved our homeless community and wanted to help them as much as we possibly can,” Miller said. “She always thought we could be doing more. And this was her dream, a permanent location.”

Although establishing a formal location is an ambitious endeavor, doing so would drastically increase the organization’s ability to help the community.

“We could provide more services for people year-round,” said Bowman. “Expand services, helping people with substance abuse, mental counseling, anything that could help in that nature in effect to do more for the people that we serve.”

Bowman says the board is still in the early stages of planning, but is considering a variety of factors for the potential site, including expenses and the sheer feasibility of a permanent location.

“We are really in the due diligence phase of this,” he said.