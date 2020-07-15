Winchester small business investing in solar energy future

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — One small business in Virginia is moving to the future with solar power.

A large commercial roof-mounted solar system has been installed in here at Valley Car Wash. The 71-kilowatt system was manufactured just across the state line in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia by Mountain View Solar. The green technology will conserve energy and reduce pollution, for what one member of the Virginia state senate says will produce a clean energy revolution in the labor market.

“This project wouldn’t have happened without a significant federal grant,” says State Senator Jill Vogel (R-Frederick County). “These kinds of partnetships in this communiy are really having an impact.”

Funding for the solar power panels was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM