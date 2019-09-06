Winchester seeks names for new pocket park

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Winchester has built a new green space in the city’s historic district, turning a corner lot into a pocket park.

The small park space on the corner of E. Cecil St. and S. Kent St. isn’t quite finished yet, but city officials plan to add benches, planters, and a plastic bag dispenser to help residents clean up after their dogs. In addition, the park will have a historic marker honoring Ruth Jackson, the former owner of Ruth’s Tea Room, a staple in the city’s history, says Lynn Miller, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Operating for 80 years, Ruth’s Tea Room was opened in 1925 by Ruth Jackson and her husband Boyd, according to a press release by the city. Despite being owned and operated by a black family during the time of segregation, the restaurant served people of all races and backgrounds.

Miller hopes just like Ruth’s Tea Room, the new park will bring people together as well.

“We’re trying to put together a place in this area of the city where it’s just green space, where people can come, sit, relax,” Miller said. “If they’re on the Green Circle Trail it’s a good stopping point for them just to take a breather, and or just to come from the neighborhood to gather.”

The park does not have a name yet. City officials are asking the public for input and suggestions are welcome until September 11th. To submit a suggestion, email Lynn Miller at lynn.miller@winchesterva.gov.