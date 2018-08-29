Winchester school board denies Title IX appeal in sexual assault case Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - The City of Winchester School Board made their final decision on the Title IX appeal in an on-going sexual assault case.

Francesca says she was sexually assaulted in a park by a fellow classmate in August of 2017. She then went to the school board to seek justice.

"A year after I first told the school what happened to me, I am still standing here before you asking you to believe that i am victim of sexual violence," said Francesca.

When the school board unanimously denied the initial claims, Francesca's mother filed an appeal.

"With the help of the National Women's Law Center we filed an appeal. The board had 30 days to rule on that. So Friday they let us know that they rejected our appeal and agree that there is not enough evidence to determine that their harassment policy had been violated, " said Francesca's mother Danielle Bostick.

Winchester Public Schools Superintendent, Jason Van Heukelum, sent a personal letter with this statement to the family:

"Your appeal also places great weight on generalities purportedly shared by the Commonwealth's Attorney in response to a media inquiry with regards to the "facts sufficient" terms of the court order," said Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.

They say they're still not satisfied.

"There is no reason why I shouldn't be protected. I even think they know that what they're doing is ridiculous so they really have to put a lot of time and effort into finding something that will look bad on me," said Francesca.

Prior to denying the appeal, John Handley High School gave Francesca a list of routes she could take during the school day to avoid her attacker. When she expressed that she still did not feel comfortable, she says no further action was taken.

"You know, I started out fighting for myself, and just trying to get through school safely. But as I went through my journey, I started to fight for other victims, past, present, future," said Francesca.

Francesca is now working to protect other victims by enacting new legislation.

"This is already a law in Washington state as well as Michigan I believe. It's perpetrators of sexual violence crimes cannot attend school with their victims, " said Francesca.

Francesca has not returned to John Handley since.

