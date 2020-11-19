Winchester Salvation Army holds red kettle kick-off

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army of Winchester held its red kettle kick-off event on the pedestrian mall in Winchester.

The event featured a live band, a short presentation from mayors in the area, and an invitation for community members to donate money. This year’s red kettle event features the theme, Rescue Christmas, which represents the pressing need for donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of COVID, there are fewer people that are going to be in the stores and we have fewer volunteers who are able to be in public…so now we have online giving options that will be easier for people,” said Lieutenant Jared Martin, Commanding Officer Salvation Army Winchester.

There will still be live red kettle locations. Ringers will be masked and socially distant in order to follow CDC safety guidelines.