Winchester rolls out new trash collection pilot program

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is rolling out a new trash collection pilot program.

Select residencies in the City of Winchester’s four wards have been picked based on population density and road edge conditions to take part in the city’s trash pilot program. 35, 65, and 95-gallon trash carts are being distributed to homes.

The new program is designed to reduce work-related injuries by including a semi-automated attachment that helps lift the trash carts into the trucks. The attachment reduces the physical labor of workers.

The city plans to have the trash carts distributed by December 25th.