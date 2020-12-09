Winchester rolls out new trash collection pilot program

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is rolling out a new trash collection pilot program.
Select residencies in the City of Winchester’s four wards have been picked based on population density and road edge conditions to take part in the city’s trash pilot program. 35, 65, and 95-gallon trash carts are being distributed to homes.
The new program is designed to reduce work-related injuries by including a semi-automated attachment that helps lift the trash carts into the trucks. The attachment reduces the physical labor of workers.
The city plans to have the trash carts distributed by December 25th.
- Plenty of dry and sunny skies to end the week, but showers do make a return
- Maryland’s biggest counties, cities express concern for rising COVID-19 metrics
- Space X to launch Starship prototype after first attempt fails
- Maryland lawmakers push to close tax gap
- Only half of us want the shots as COVID vaccine nears, poll finds
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App