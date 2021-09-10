Winchester roadway project now complete

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A ceremony was held to mark the completion of Crossover Blvd. in the Winchester/Frederick County area.

The completed project includes a new 4-lane roadway and bridge that runs over I-81 and connects Rt. 522 at the Airport Road intersection to Crossover Blvd. in Winchester.

The project cost $20 million and was funded through private funds and VDOT revenue sharing.

“We believe this road is going to really help people from the southern part of the county and the city to get back and forth without having to go up Route 50. This network is going to allow people to get to 522 very quickly, get out of the city,” said Joe Wilder, director of public works with Frederick County.

The road is now open to traffic.