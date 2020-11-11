Winchester resident dead after shooting exchange with police

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester police say a man was shot and killed this morning by police after the man began shooting at them.

Police say they responded to a report around 7 a.m. today for a man damaging a neighbor’s car with a sledgehammer at the 2400 block of Massanutten Terrace. Upon arrival, police say Eric Clark, 52, came out of his apartment with a rifle and fired several shots at them.

Police say an officer returned fire with their patrol rifle and shot Clark. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no officers were injured, but a police vehicle was severely damaged. At this time the names of the officers at the scene have not been released.

Winchester Police say they have asked Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.