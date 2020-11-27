Winchester Rescue Mission receives grant money

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Rescue Mission received grant money to help with their child nutrition programs and feeding families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rescue Mission received $28,900 from No Kid Hungry Virginia. The Rescue Mission says they will use the money to purchase supplemental foods to finish off meal boxes that go to families who might have special nutritional needs. The money was also used to hire a full-time kitchen manager.