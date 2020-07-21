Winchester Rescue Mission receives grant money for new food distribution program

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Rescue Mission will be teaming up with local farmers for their food distribution services during the week.

The rescue mission received a $10,000 grant from the Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition. They will be using the money to purchase food from local farmers including items such as fresh produce, meats, and milk. Winchester Rescue Mission says the program will allow them to serve those in need in the community while also supporting local businesses.

“This is the ultimate win-win,” said Brandan Thomas, Executive Director of the Winchester Rescue Mission.

Winchester Rescue Mission is currently compiling a list of farms for the program. They do not have an exact time-frame yet of when the program will be fully up and running.

