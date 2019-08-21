Winchester Regional Airport secures funding for new hangar

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Regional Airport Authority is one step closer to a major improvement for the facility.

On Monday, the authority announced it had secured $1.55 million in funding, which will primarily be used to purchase a new hangar facility to house aircraft on site. The new hangar will be able to house approximately a dozen small to mid-sized planes and will cost about $1.25 million. The remaining funding will be used for additional upgrades.

“It’s going to have a big, positive impact on the region,” said airport executive director Nicholas Sabo. “We see our role out here as having a stake in business development efforts, not only here at the airport but also in the region. And having a capable airport and now a capable hangar facility to be able to offer to aviation business or users of aviation can only help attract and retain aircraft that offer value to the community.”

The new facility will a funded via a loan through the Virginia Airports Revolving Fund, on which the authority is expected to close September 12.