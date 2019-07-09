Winchester Regional Airport receives $420K federal grant

One of five Virginia airports to receive grant

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)- The Winchester Regional Airport is one of five Virginia airports to receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Winchester Regional will receive $420,000 as part of the airport improvement program. The FAA will cover 90% of infrastructure improvements, the state will cover 8% and the local match is 2%. This allows the airport to complete large capital projects for a low cost.

“We’re going to use it to help fund a design effort and a rehabilitation of a taxiway pavement that will help us plan for the future and enhance the airport’s operational capability,” said Winchester Regional Winchester executive director Nick Sabo.

Sabo said the airport authority looks forward to finalizing the grant process with state and local partners.