Winchester Public Schools changes COVID-19 policies

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — With Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signing legislation that gives parents the choice of whether their child wears a mask to school or not, schools across the state are making changes to their COVID-19 policies. Those schools include Winchester Public Schools.

Masks are now optional for students starting Feb. 21.

Officials with WPS say they will continue social distancing and disinfecting common areas in school.

In a letter sent to WPS parents, ” The safety of our community remains our top priority, and students are encouraged to continue masking if desired. Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and return to school on days 6-10 after a 5 -day quarantine will still be required to mask. Masks will also continue to be required on school buses per federal law,” said Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.

COVID-19 testing for employees and student-athletes will no longer be required immediately.

Effective Feb. 21, contact tracing will no longer be done.