Winchester police to announce major updates to significant investigation

The briefing will be at 3:30 p.m., no details about what the case is have been released

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester police are announcing new details in a significant investigation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In just a few hours, Police Chief John Piper and Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams will be holding a press conference at the joint judicial center in Winchester.

We don’t currently know which case they will be addressing, but police have told us it is an update on a very significant investigation and they will not be taking questions after the briefing.

This is an interesting move for a department that typically does not hold press briefings of this nature. And similarly, the fact that the chief will not take questions is also out of the ordinary for a department that is typically very transparent.

