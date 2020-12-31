Winchester police search for armed robbery suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police say they are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a 7-Eleven on North Loudoun Street around 1 a.m. for the robbery. Police say they established a perimeter and used a K-9 to search for the suspect, but could not find them.

Police say the suspect threatened an employee with a firearm and took money from the store. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black beanie, black face mask, blue jeans and white shoes. There is no vehicle description.

Nobody was harmed during the incident.

Police ask anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Dixon at 540-662-4131.