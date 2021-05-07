Winchester Police officer receives highest honor in the department

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Sergeant Sean O’Connor of the Winchester Police Department has become the first living member of the department to receive the Gold Medal of Valor in the last 20 years.

The medal is considered the highest honor of the Winchester Police Department. O’Connor received the medal for his efforts in handling a deadly shooting on November 11 where a man shot at police officers in the area of Massanutten Terrace. O’Connor has been a member of the force for 13 years and attributes his training in crisis situations to his ability to deal with the incident.

“I just want to go out here be with my guys, help the community and make this agency the best agency that it can be, so when they presented me with that, I nearly teared up when I was walking up to Chief Piper to receive the award because I was at a loss for words,” said O’Connor.

The last person to receive the gold medal of valor was Sergeant Rick Timbrook who was given the award posthumously.