Winchester Police names new Deputy Chief

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Police Department has announced a new Deputy Chief of Police as the department’s first female Deputy Chief announced her retirement this year.

Paul Cleveland previously served over 27 years at the Fairfax County Police Department, climbing to the rank of Major. Cleveland recently retired from service in Fairfax County but is ready to get back to work in Winchester. Chief John Piper says he has no doubt Cleveland will be able to fill the role that Deputy Chief Kelly Rice is leaving behind.

“I think new perspectives are always good, and sometimes law enforcement, we [only] look at what we do well and what we need to do better,” Chief Piper said. “I think Paul brings with him a variety of different command level experiences including working in investigative functions, and patrol functions, and most recently as the academy director which brings a fresh perspective in.”

Cleveland was previously the Director of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy and also served as the Commander of the Patrol Bureau and the Organized Crime and Narcotics divisions.

Cleveland will begin his new role as Deputy Chief of Administration later in October and serve alongside Deputy Chief of Operations Amanda Behan.

Newly minted Deputy Chief Cleveland told WDVM that he is excited to work in his hometown of Winchester and looks forward to serving his community.

“I’ve been fortunate that with a variety of assignments, you get exposed to any number of different situations, a number of different ways to solve problems and allow me to learn how to deal with the community and know what the community needs are to get them,” Deputy Chief Cleveland said.

Deputy Chief Cleveland will assume his new role on October 12th as now-former Deputy Chief Rice transitions into retirement.