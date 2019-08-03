Winchester police investigate shots fired

Virginia

No one was injured during the incident.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police are investigating a report of shots fired on North Kent Street.

On Thursday night, officers arrived on the 500 block of N. Kent and began locating and processing evidence. They discovered firearm cartridge cases around the 500 block of North Kent Street.

No one was injured during the incident but police ask anyone with information to report in using the P3 app, if you wish to remain anonymous or to call the police department.

