Winchester Police Dept. launches fraud campaign

Virginia

by: Kelsey Jones

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — It can happen to anyone but it’s something you can prevent: fraud. The Winchester Police department launched a campaign called “Fight The Fraud Inferno.”

The campaign aims to help people and especially senior citizens, to safeguard and protect their personal information. The department said they received over 200 calls from the beginning of last year until now, regarding fraud and potential scams.

Although many reports cannot be investigated because scammers are hard to track down, WPD is working to help spread awareness.

