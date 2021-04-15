Winchester Police Department’s Deputy Chief Behan becomes second woman to serve in the role

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Amanda Behan is making history in the Winchester Police Department by becoming only the second woman in the department’s nearly 200-year history to rise to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police.

Behan started with the department in 2001 and has worked in the force as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before assuming her new role. As the Deputy Chief of Police for Operations, she will oversee different areas of the department such as the patrol division, crime analysis program, and criminal investigations division.

“That is really why I’m excited about this position is because I feel strongly that I can continue to work with the community, ensure that our community has a trust for us and that the men and women feel that and can stay focused on their job every day,” said Deputy Chief Behan.

Behan enjoys spending her free time volunteering in the community and serving as a coach for Frederick County Parks and Recreation. She is also a mother to a 15-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. Her message to young girls is to always work hard to achieve their dreams.

“My advice is never to pass up on any opportunity when it presents itself to you. Chase your dreams and remain resilient,” said Behan.

Kelly Rice is the only other woman to serve as Deputy Chief of Police for the Winchester Police Department. She currently serves as Deputy Chief of Police for Administration.