Winchester Police Department reports uptick in car larcenies

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police Department is urging people to lock their cars after an uptick in car larcenies in the past weeks.

The Police Department says there have been 19 car theft cases in different parts of the City since October. Two of those cases involved firearms being stolen from cars. Most of those incidents involved unlocked cars. To help keep people from getting their items stolen, police say you should lock your car, park under a well-lit area and remove all valuables.

“Keep your vehicles locked no matter where they’re parked you know in the driveway of your home or while you’re out shopping or running into a convenience store make sure to keep your vehicles locked,” said Amanda Behan, Deputy Chief of the Winchester Police Department.

Winchester Police Department will also be deploying signs across the city reminding people to lock their cars as part of their “Combat the Cat” campaign.