Winchester Police Department reports first homicide of 2020

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Police Department reported the city’s first homicide of this year, after a man was found laying in the roadway on the 300 block of North Kent Street Tuesday evening.

The police department responded to reports of a male laying in the roadway at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, 30-year-old Lorenzo Wheeler of Winchester, was found laying near his rental vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai passenger car, police said. He had a gunshot wound in his torso and was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he later died, according to police. A motive and a suspect remain unknown at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Police believe the incident was isolated.

“At the time that the incident occurred, Mr. Wheeler was not located anywhere near his residence…that is something that we’re also investigating as to why he was in the area,” said Winchester Police Department Lt. Amanda Behan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or through anonymously through the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-TIPS.

