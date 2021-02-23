Winchester Police Department relaunches fraud campaign

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Police Department says they’ve seen a recent spike in fraud reports in the city, which are often out of their control because they originate from overseas. The department is now relaunching their fight the fraud inferno campaign to help cut down on those crimes through prevention efforts.

According to police data, the campaign is proven to work. When it was launched in 2018, the City saw a decrease in fraud reports in 2019 by 15 percent. The campaign relied on community outreach to further efforts but due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many outreach events, the campaign progress took a downturn. The City reporting a 14 percent increase in fraud reports in 2020 and losses of over $400,000.

This part of the campaign will focus on gift cards under the tag, “Gift Cards are for Gifts Only.” The department will work with community leaders and retailers to educate and support fraud prevention in the community.

Community leaders and businesses interested in participating in the campaign can contact Amy Stotlemeyer at the Criminal Investigations Division at 540-545-4704.