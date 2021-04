WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Police say the hit and run incident happened at Pleasant Valley Shopping Center Drive.

The victim is a 30-year-old male from Strasburg, Virginia traveling through the area. He was not injured but the damage was enough to be a felony hit and run.

If you have any information you can call the department at 540-662-4131 or use the p3 tip app to remain anonymous.